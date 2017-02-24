Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield nightclub could soon have a new owner.

Property agent Bramley said it was in talks with an interested party and was close to agreeing terms on leasing the former Kewz Bar at Queen Street.

Huddersfield nightclub Kewz Bar closes down - but why?

The three-storey terraced commercial property, close to the University of Huddersfield’s Queensgate campus and the Kingsgate shopping centre, is on the market with a rent of £2,833 per calendar month. It has planning approval as a drinking establishment and has a ground and first floor.

The property has operated as a bar for about 10 years, but closed in December just months after its owners successfully fought to keep it open.

Police had asked Kirklees Council to revoke its licence following violent incidents, including a gun allegedly being fired into the bar’s ceiling.