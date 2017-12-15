The video will start in 8 Cancel

a couple have moved more than 220 miles to take on a struggling Huddersfield pub.

Steve Jones, 25, and his partner Craig Lloyd, 30, have moved all the way from Cardiff to take over their first ever pub, The Royal & Ancient in Dalton Bank Road, Colne Bridge.

The pub is owned by the Marstons pub company which had been closed for some time but has now reopened.

Steve said they have taken on the pub under a five year agreement.

He said: “We moved in two weeks ago and the pub has now reopened six days a week from Tuesday to Sunday.

“We will be having a special launch night on New Year’s Eve with live entertainment and from the New Year will be open seven days a week.

“The pub has been closed for a while but it is starting to pick up again now.”

Asked why they had ended up running a pub more than 200 miles away, Steve said; “It just seemed to happen.

“We were enquiring about another pub but that didn’t work out but we were told we had a chance of a pub in the north and came up to see it and that was that.

“Although we have both worked as barmen we’ve not run a pub before. I was a quality controller for a financial company while Craig was manager of a storage company.

“It’s something we had talked about for some time and are looking forward to the challenge.

“We are bringing cask beers back and are looking to introduce a regular quiz as well as monthly live acts.”

The Royal & Ancient in Dalton Bank Road, was extensively refurbished last year and reopened on October 7 when new managers Stephen and Libby Holroyd hosted an official party.

Steve and Craig will be hoping that they last rather longer.