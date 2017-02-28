Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A developer is bidding to squeeze more houses onto a mothballed pub site that has been blighted with rubbish left by travellers.

A 22-home plan on land by the former Spotted Cow pub at Salendine Nook was turned down by Kirklees Council but then allowed at appeal.

In 2015 the council’s planning sub-committee unanimously blocked the idea saying mature and protected trees would be damaged but a smaller scheme would be possible.

Councillors criticised the layout and claimed the trees would cause “substantial shading as well as leaf drop and potential structural damage.”

But their decision was thrown out by a planning inspector in June last year.

Now the developer behind the plan says they think they can get 26 homes on the site.

Newett Homes says it will demolish the long abandoned pub on New Hey Road near the high school and build a selection of three and four-bed houses.

With the inspector already ruling that houses can be built, there is little chance that councillors will oppose the scheme.

Public consultation runs until March 21.

The pub has been abandoned for about four years and has been struck by arson attacks and traveller camps several times.