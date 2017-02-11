Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans for a new science school in Huddersfield have been revealed.

And its backers claim it will be “a beacon of integration and opportunity” for students from all backgrounds.

The proposed Yorkshire Academy will focus on science-based subjects to equip students aged 11 to 19 with the skills needed to help them get well-paid and rewarding careers.

The non-fee paying school will be funded by the Department for Education and will also follow the national curriculum to offer GCSEs and A-levels in core subjects and meet the benchmark expected of English Baccalaureate – a performance measure covering English, maths, history or geography, science and a language.

It will even have a motto – the Latin phrase “Nulla tenaci invia est via” which translates as “For the tenacious no road is impassable.”

Now co-founders Mustafa Mohammed and Dr Zubair Hanslot are talking to community and business leaders about their plans. They will hold a consultation evening at 6pm on March 1 at the John Smith’s Stadium for parents to find out more and meet members of the academy trust’s eight-strong steering committee.

Who is the Yorkshire Academy for?

The school will draw students from a range of backgrounds and target students living in socially and economically deprived areas and encourage them to enrol.

What will be taught?

The curriculum will focus on medicine, healthcare, science, engineering and technology and key subjects such as citizenship, work readiness, employability skills, work ethics, health and safety at work, financial literacy and, careers guidance.

Who is behind the plan?

Mustafa Mohammed, who lives in Huddersfield, is founder and owner of Genix Healthcare, a dental chain with 25 practices UK-wide and manufacturing, laboratory and training facilities in Bolton.

He has pioneered apprenticeships for technicians in dentistry and is a world fellow of the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award. Dr Zubair Hanslot is Provost of the University of Bolton and chief executive of the National Centre for Motorsport Engineering in Bolton with an academic background in engineering mathematics.

Why is it needed?

The co-founders argue that Huddersfield has a need for secondary places. Forecasts suggest that Kirklees will have 179 secondary places short of capacity in 2018 growing to 687 in subsequent years.

Where will it be?

No site has been disclosed but it will probably be a new-build. If the proposal is accepted, the new school will open in September, 2018, providing up to 300 places. The trust is also planning to open a specialist science school in Bradford.

Visit www.yorkshire.academy or email info@yorkshire.academy