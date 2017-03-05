Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s called ALPINE Bend for a reason – and this new street sign will come into its own when it snows.

Kirklees Council has begun installing new digital snow warning message boards – the first of which is at Magdale near Honley, close to Alpine Bend.

Six signs have been installed so far with a total of 17 to be erected over the coming months.

It is thought the old snow warning signs such as those around Holmfirth and on Manchester Road heading up over the Pennines, will be removed.

(Photo: Matt Turner)

The new signs have been brought in as they are more flexible and can warn of both severe weather and traffic issues.

They have been paid for thanks to £300,000 grant from the Government.

A Kirklees Council spokesman said the signs would provide motorists with more information about the travel conditions, including road closures and upcoming events.