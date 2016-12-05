Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Coffee drinkers have expressed strong opinions about their favourite Huddersfield haunts - from Merrie England to McDonald’s, Costa to Coffeevolution.

The debate on the Examiner’s Facebook page was prompted by plans for a Starbucks drive-thru in a new building at Leeds Road Retail Park, along with a Subway and a Greggs.

While some welcomed the Starbucks news, many said they preferred to spend their money at independent outlets.

Michael Pearson said: “I use The Blue Rooms and Coffeevolution. These are independent coffee shops where you know exactly what goes into the food and drinks that are served.”

And Janette Garthwaite said: “Why would Huddersfield - historically the home of coffee bars - need a Starbucks? Aren’t they a bit passe now? When every independent retailer is selling coffee as a sideline?”

Azealie Smith commented: “Been a regular customer of Coffeevolution for 12 years, and Greenhead Park cafe. Cafe Nero is my favourite of the big chains but I think Starbucks is overrated.”

James Thomas said: “We have some great independent places - let’s keep it that way.”

Kimberley Stock said: “Don’t agree with paying silly money for just a milky coffee. Would rather get a bog standard coffee at a third of the cost and probably a third of the calories too.”

Dale Sykes declared his love for Merrie England, saying: “I would rather go to Merrie England and get a top class sarnie too.”

Hilary Cooper likes to shop local, saying: “I prefer to support local shops and cafes than huge chains.”

One or two people declared their love of McDonald’s coffee.

Lana Poulliot said: “McDonalds has better coffee and less expensive too.”

Angela Evans added: “Independent coffee shops and tea rooms every time for me.”

Some readers expressed frustration about the general retail experience in the town.

Nicola Ellery said: “Why does Huddersfield need another coffee shop? We need some good retail shops, Huddersfield needs to be keeping up with other towns especially when it’s a big university town.”

Gary Skaczkowski said: “Starbucks plus another Subway and Greggs? Will there be a pound shops and a bookies too? It would be just like being in the town centre.”

A handful of people said they were looking forward to grabbing a Starbucks at the new drive-thru.

Rachel Newburn said: “About time there was a Starbucks in Huddersfield or Halifax. Tired of going to Mirfield or up the M62 for my Starbucks fix. And about time Costa had some competition.”

The plans could see Starbucks, Subway and Greggs opening new outlets in 2017.

Kirklees Council has approved the construction of three retail units on vacant car park land in the corner of the existing retail park.

A new Burger King drive-thru on the site behind the SCS and Wren stores is already approved.