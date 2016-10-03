a PUB which has been shut since February is to re-open its doors this week.

After an extensive refurbishment, the Royal & Ancient in Dalton Bank Road, Colne Bridge, will fling open its doors on Friday, October 7.

And to mark the official re-opening, new managers Stephen and Libby Holroyd will be hosting an official party that evening from 5pm until late to welcome all customers, both old and new.

Food on the night will be by booking only in order for the kitchen to find its feet.

Acoustic artist James Smith, from Halifax, will entertain on Friday while Saturday evening will see DJ Brutus Bean taking everyone into the evening with a selection of Northern Soul and Motown hits.

Stephen, originally from Halifax, has worked in the pub industry for 12 years and says he is excited to take on the next challenge with his wife Libby.

“The whole place has got a brand new look,” he said. “It has been an all-encompassing project but we really have put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into turning this pub around and we are excited to take it forward and welcome everyone back.”

The pub is part of Marston’s group and has moved from being leased premises to retail a site after being taken on by the couple in June this year.

Stephen and Libby Holroyd are the new landlord and landlady at the Royal and Ancient, Colne Bridge

Libby said: “The team and I are really excited to show off our exciting new look. We have worked really hard in getting this pub right for our customers and hope to see some friendly faces here soon.”

The pub has struggled to find its feet since popular former landlords Chris and Kelly Routledge left last year for the former Dusty Miller pub on Dunbottle Lane in Mirfield.