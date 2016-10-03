Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

New start for the Royal & Ancient pub in Colne Bridge after major refurbishment

It is reopening on October 7 after being shut since February

a PUB which has been shut since February is to re-open its doors this week.

After an extensive refurbishment, the Royal & Ancient in Dalton Bank Road, Colne Bridge, will fling open its doors on Friday, October 7.

And to mark the official re-opening, new managers Stephen and Libby Holroyd will be hosting an official party that evening from 5pm until late to welcome all customers, both old and new.

Food on the night will be by booking only in order for the kitchen to find its feet.

Acoustic artist James Smith, from Halifax, will entertain on Friday while Saturday evening will see DJ Brutus Bean taking everyone into the evening with a selection of Northern Soul and Motown hits.

Stephen, originally from Halifax, has worked in the pub industry for 12 years and says he is excited to take on the next challenge with his wife Libby.

“The whole place has got a brand new look,” he said. “It has been an all-encompassing project but we really have put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into turning this pub around and we are excited to take it forward and welcome everyone back.”

The pub is part of Marston’s group and has moved from being leased premises to retail a site after being taken on by the couple in June this year.

Stephen and Libby Holroyd are the new landlord and landlady at the Royal and Ancient, Colne Bridge

Libby said: “The team and I are really excited to show off our exciting new look. We have worked really hard in getting this pub right for our customers and hope to see some friendly faces here soon.”

The pub has struggled to find its feet since popular former landlords Chris and Kelly Routledge left last year for the former Dusty Miller pub on Dunbottle Lane in Mirfield.

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

These couples celebrating milestone marriages share their secrets to staying together

What's your secret? Email lauren.ballinger@trinitymirror.com

Previous Articles

Royal and Ancient at Colnebridge moving lock, stock and barrel to the Dusty Miller in Mirfield

Chris and Kelly Routledge are moving to the former Dusty Miller pub on Dunbottle Lane in Mirfield.

Pub and restaurant team hope to re-create success in bigger premises

Related Tags

Places
Dalton
Huddersfield
Mirfield
Halifax

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Kirklees Magistrates Court
    Pets at Home deputy manager caught stealing - so told boss ‘shove the job up your f****** a***.’
  2. Fartown
    Huddersfield thug Davern Pinnock jailed for life for road rage attack
  3. Tolson Museum
    Axe falls on three Kirklees museums
  4. Kirklees Council
    Maybe I should join the flytippers, says resident who can't get a Kirklees tip permit
  5. Kirklees Magistrates Court
    Benjamyn Lilley accused of attempted murder after Marsh woman stabbed with meat fork and scissors

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent