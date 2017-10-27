Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An independent toy shop is coming to Huddersfield.

The Entertainer is set to open in Kingsgate in early December in time for the run-up to Christmas.

Centre manager Jonathan Hardy said the retailer, which has more than 100 stores in the UK, would occupy unit 18 – formerly taken by Shoe Zone – and part of neighbouring unit 17.

He said: “We had a very successful partnership with Toys R Us this time last year, which was a temporary let. This will be permanent. A toy shop is something people have said they want in the town.”

The Entertainer, which opened its first store in 1981, already has stores in Leeds, Wakefield and Bradford, Sheffield and Barnsley.

It will be one of a handful of toy shops in the town, along with Toyland in the Piazza; Early Learning Centre on the Great Northern Retail Park and Argos on Leeds Road Retail Park.

Toys R Us had a pop-up store in Kingsgate for four months, creating 10 jobs.

The store closed in February this year.

At the time Jonathan Hardy said: “Toys R Us was only ever meant to be a temporary store.

“They have done very well over the Christmas period from the feedback we got from the store’s manager. Sadly, it was not to be as a permanent store.”