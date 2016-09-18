Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Toys 'R' Us to open store in Huddersfield

  • By

Ten jobs being created as store opens in Kingsgate

TOYS R US
TOYS R US

Toy retailer Toys ‘R’ Us is opening a new store in Huddersfield’s Kingsgate shopping centre on Monday morning.

Ten jobs have been created and the retailer is expecting to take on temporary staff in the run up to Christmas.

Vicky Nicholson, the store’s manager, said: “We’ve been keen to find the right store in Huddersfield for some time; it’s a great area and one we know our customers will enjoy.

“We’re really pleased to confirm we will be located in Kingsgate, a busy area and an exciting time for Huddersfield shoppers.

"The new store promises to offer convenience and locality with a whole host of fun and laughter thrown in.”

Kingsgate Shopping Centre, King Street, Huddersfield
Kingsgate Shopping Centre, King Street, Huddersfield

The store will open its doors at 9am. It 2,500 sq ft unit was formerly occupied by Currys Digital.

A Toys ‘R’ Us spokesman described the new Huddersfield store as “quite small” but said it would have this year’s most popular Christmas toys including Paw Patrol, Lego, Shopkins and Star Wars.

Today's top stories

Armed police in Crosland Moor Woman threatened by armed men Police helicopter in Meltham Town centre arrest
1 of 4

Previous Articles

Eight of Huddersfield's best indoor soft play areas for children

The ball pool at Huddersfield Leisure Centre

Where to go when it's raining and the kids need a good run around

Related Tags

Places
Kingsgate
Huddersfield

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Huddersfield town centre
    Man wrestled to ground in Huddersfield town centre
  2. Crosland Moor
    Armed police train their weapons on suspect during raid on house in Crosland Moor
  3. Holmfirth
    Teen driver Harriett Haigh's recklessness caused death tragedy on moors above Holmfirth
  4. Almondbury
    Terrified woman was threatened by armed men in Almondbury
  5. Twitter
    Police helicopter in Meltham as suspect flees from house

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent