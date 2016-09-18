Toys 'R' Us to open store in Huddersfield

Toy retailer Toys ‘R’ Us is opening a new store in Huddersfield’s Kingsgate shopping centre on Monday morning.

Ten jobs have been created and the retailer is expecting to take on temporary staff in the run up to Christmas.

Vicky Nicholson, the store’s manager, said: “We’ve been keen to find the right store in Huddersfield for some time; it’s a great area and one we know our customers will enjoy.

“We’re really pleased to confirm we will be located in Kingsgate, a busy area and an exciting time for Huddersfield shoppers.

"The new store promises to offer convenience and locality with a whole host of fun and laughter thrown in.”

Kingsgate Shopping Centre, King Street, Huddersfield

The store will open its doors at 9am. It 2,500 sq ft unit was formerly occupied by Currys Digital.

A Toys ‘R’ Us spokesman described the new Huddersfield store as “quite small” but said it would have this year’s most popular Christmas toys including Paw Patrol, Lego, Shopkins and Star Wars.