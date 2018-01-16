Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield’s axe threatened public golf course has been offered a lifeline – but club members are still not happy.

There was shock in September 2015 when Kirklees Council revealed its plans to concrete over the borough’s only municipal course, Bradley Park.

Councillors said the land between Bradley Road and the M62 was needed for 1,500 to 2,000 homes as part of the 15-year development masterplan, the Local Plan.

Club officials recruited a planning expert to fight the proposal and they are currently presenting evidence to a government appointed planning inspector at the public inquiry into the Local Plan.

But today, in a partial U-turn, Kirklees Council has revealed it wants to keep the course – but only half of it.

Its new proposal for the so-called Bradley Urban Extension shows a nine-hole course would be included among the new homes.

A spokesman for the club told the Examiner they were still unhappy with the proposal and the fight to keep the course as it is would go on.

The council say its plan would see some of the existing holes retained to create the new nine-hole course and a floodlit driving range would also be built.

David Storrie, a town planning expert representing the club, said they would continue to push for the whole course to remain untouched.

“We still have serious question marks about whether this will work,” he said. “The club welcomes the fact that the council has finally recognised that golf is not surplus to requirements, which was their original position.

“They have been listening to what’s been said by offering some provision.

“But we still have the same stance that they haven’t satisfied planning guidance that says if they build on it they have to replace it with something equivalent or better.

“A nine hole course is not equivalent or better.

“Our concern is Bradley Park is unique in that it’s a public facility but also a members’ club.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“With only nine holes there could be conflict between the members and public as fewer holes means fewer tee times available on the course.

“So we’re concerned about the viability of the plan.”

Club secretary Bob Balcam added: “We’re defending the course, not just for members, but also for the occasional golfer.

“The majority of golf played is by people who will play once a month or so and don’t want to have to sign up to a private club.”

The revised plan, which also includes new sports pitches and changing facilities, is to go before the council’s cabinet next week.

It features a new primary school and community centre and highway improvements to connect with the main roads and motorway network.

Clr Mus Khan, cabinet member for corporate services, said: “The proposed masterplan for the site sensitively balances the need for new housing with the need to create a new community, including a new sports hub which retains some dedicated golf provision and other facilities.

“I am confident that the principles set out will create a positive environment to encourage people to lead physically active lifestyles.”

Joint portfolio holder Clr, added: “These new homes are vital to support the economic growth of the district – I believe we have reached a good balance between sports and leisure provision and building a new community.

“By working with local ward members now and in the future I am sure we will be able to provide much needed homes and the infrastructure to support the new homes.”

Should the plan get the green light work would start in 2021/2022 with access to the golf course retained during the redevelopment.

A decision by the planning inspector is expected later this year.