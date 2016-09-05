Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

New way to diagnose psychopaths developed in Huddersfield

  • Updated
  • By

A University of Huddersfield doctor has come up with the new diagnostic tool

Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman in the film American Psycho.

From Jeffery Dahmer to Ted Bundy, Hannibal Lector to Norman Bates, the most notorious psychopaths both real and fictional have always been violent criminals with shady histories.

Psychopaths can be spotted through traits such as manipulativeness and egocentricity, and can be violent.

But they also exist and can flourish in many areas of life - including the business world.

And now a Huddersfield academic has developed a new method for diagnosing the essence of psychopathy - whether the subject has committed a crime or not.

Psychologist Dr Daniel Boduszek, from the University of Huddersfield, worked with 1,800 prisoners at maximum security jails to develop the Psychopathic Personality Traits Scale (PPTS).

Dr Daniel Boduszek
Dr Daniel Boduszek

The prisoners were asked to give their levels of agreement to a list of 20 statements.

These include:

  • I don’t care if I upset someone to get what I want
  • I tend to focus on my own thoughts and ideas rather than on what others might be thinking
  • Seeing people cry doesn’t really upset me
  • In general, I’m only willing to help other people if doing so will benefit me as well
  • I sometimes provoke people on purpose to see their reaction

Although prisoners were used as research, their criminal background was not a factor in the questioning - and Dr Boduszek's aim was to devise a scale that would grasp the essence of psychopathy, without being influenced by the subject’s background characteristics - even criminal acts.

His research was inspired by research printed during the 1940s identifying core factors of the psychopathic personality.

He said one key area, egocentricity, has been neglected. One of his priorities in developing the new scale was to make sure it is fully tested.

His research was carried out in Polish prisons among a spread of offenders including murderers and sexual predators to people who had committed non-violent crimes.

The doctor is now hoping to carry out research in UK and US prisons and among the general population.

A university spokesperson added: "The goal is to develop a diagnostic tool that could have its most practical application within prisons – for example, as a way of identifying inmates with increased psychopathic traits to suggest the most appropriate therapeutic interventions for such individuals."

Click here to buy a copy of the full paper online .

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

These physios think your chronic back pain is an 'output of the brain'

Two Huddersfield physiotherapists think back pain comes down to stress or emotional problems

Related Tags

In The News
Crime
Organisations
University of Huddersfield

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. West Yorkshire Police
    Man's body found on Albion Street after suspected fall from building
  2. Meltham
    Meltham dog attack: Former postmaster volunteers to take on suspended mail deliveries
  3. Huddersfield
    Want to rent in Huddersfield? Here's what a deposit could cost you
  4. Sowerby Bridge
    Man critically ill after road accident in Sowerby Bridge
  5. Rastrick
    Not even a car crashing into the pub stopped the Sun Inn from opening today

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent