New way to diagnose psychopaths developed in Huddersfield

From Jeffery Dahmer to Ted Bundy, Hannibal Lector to Norman Bates, the most notorious psychopaths both real and fictional have always been violent criminals with shady histories.

Psychopaths can be spotted through traits such as manipulativeness and egocentricity, and can be violent.

But they also exist and can flourish in many areas of life - including the business world.

And now a Huddersfield academic has developed a new method for diagnosing the essence of psychopathy - whether the subject has committed a crime or not.

Psychologist Dr Daniel Boduszek, from the University of Huddersfield, worked with 1,800 prisoners at maximum security jails to develop the Psychopathic Personality Traits Scale (PPTS).

Dr Daniel Boduszek

The prisoners were asked to give their levels of agreement to a list of 20 statements.

These include:

I don’t care if I upset someone to get what I want

I tend to focus on my own thoughts and ideas rather than on what others might be thinking

Seeing people cry doesn’t really upset me

In general, I’m only willing to help other people if doing so will benefit me as well

I sometimes provoke people on purpose to see their reaction

Although prisoners were used as research, their criminal background was not a factor in the questioning - and Dr Boduszek's aim was to devise a scale that would grasp the essence of psychopathy, without being influenced by the subject’s background characteristics - even criminal acts.

His research was inspired by research printed during the 1940s identifying core factors of the psychopathic personality.

He said one key area, egocentricity, has been neglected. One of his priorities in developing the new scale was to make sure it is fully tested.

His research was carried out in Polish prisons among a spread of offenders including murderers and sexual predators to people who had committed non-violent crimes.

The doctor is now hoping to carry out research in UK and US prisons and among the general population.

A university spokesperson added: "The goal is to develop a diagnostic tool that could have its most practical application within prisons – for example, as a way of identifying inmates with increased psychopathic traits to suggest the most appropriate therapeutic interventions for such individuals."

Click here to buy a copy of the full paper online .