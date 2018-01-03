Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Yorkshire Police arrested 264 people for drink or drug driving offences as part of its annual festive campaign – and New Year’s Day saw the highest number of arrests.

Of those caught during the campaign 26 of them were from Kirklees and 24 were from Calderdale.

The figures revealed that 32% of people were arrested between midnight and 3am.

Throughout December the force once again promoting their campaign, Not The Usual Suspects, highlighting that it is not always those you may think who are drink or drug driving and reminding people of the risks involved in driving after consuming alcohol or drugs.

The final day of the campaign - New Year’s Day - saw the highest number of arrests with 18 people being arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving.

Of all those arrested 59% were subsequently charged with an offence with others awaiting the result of further tests.

Sgt Gary Roper from the Force’s Roads Policing Support Unit said: “We have once again seen a high number of motorists arrested for drink and drug driving in December with the highest number of arrests being during the weekends.

“Drink and drug driving can have devastating consequences; for the driver, their families, friends and other road users. We want everyone to be able to use the roads in West Yorkshire safely and will take robust action against those who put our communities at risk.”