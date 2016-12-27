Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Where are you planning to see in the New Year?

If you fancy a night on the tiles to ring in 2017, there’s some great events taking place in Huddersfield.

From Willy Wonka-themed extravaganza to live music at PPG Canalside, New Year celebrations will take over the town centre on December 31.

Here are five ways to spend New Year’s Eve:

Willy Wonka’s Wonderland NYE Party - Tokyo, Queen Street, Huddersfield

Explore a chocolate-themed wonderland at Tokyo Huddersfield with giant sweets, freebies, Oompa Loompas and more.

The New Year’s Eve bash will run 10.30pm-6am, with a free champagne reception and a DJ set by Joel Corry.

Tickets are £6 in advance from skiddle.com/e/12888043

New Year’s Eve at PPG Canalside with Helter Skelter

Huddersfield Town’s New Year’s Eve bash starts at 7.30pm at the Leeds Road venue, with live music from Helter Skelter, a buffet and a glass of fizz at midnight to ring in 2017.

The dress code is smart casual (no sportswear or trainers) and the event is over 18s only. Tickets cost £20 - book at htafc.com/tickets.

Soul and Motown New Year’s Eve at Cedar Court Hotel - Ainley Top, Huddersfield

Head to Cedar Court at Ainley Top for a soul and Motown celebration to see in the New Year.

Tickets, which cost £74.95, include a four course meal with half a bottle of wine, champagne at midnight, festive novelties, live entertainment, disco and late bar. To book, call 01422 375431 or visit cedarcourthotels.co.uk/hotels/huddersfield-halifax/christmas.

NYE at Revolution Huddersfield - Cross Church Street, Huddersfield

Revolution is keeping schtum about exactly what it has planned for New Year’s Eve, billing NYE as ‘three little letters... one massive party’ and promising ‘many surprises’.

Tables can be booked with drinks packages for New Year’s Eve - call 01484 546243 or email bookings-Huddersfield@revolution-bars.co.uk.

Phil.i.am. at Herbert’s Bar - Cross Church Street, Huddersfield

Phil.I.Am (no, not Will.I.Am), otherwise known as Herbert’s own Philip Barden, will be hosting a new Year’s Eve bash to remember 9pm-3am, with free entry.

(Photo: Huddersfield Daily Examiner)

New Year’s Eve at Camel Club - Byram Court, William Street, Huddersfield

Camel Club are celebrating the end of 2016 with ‘27 years of the best dancer floor bangers’!

Entry costs £5 before midnight and £7 after midnight.

Hosting a New Year’s Eve event? Email samantha.gildea@trinitymirror.com to be added to our Examiner.co.uk listings.