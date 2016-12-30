Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of Huddersfield’s best known teachers has received the OBE.

Jane Acklam, executive principal at the Moor End Academies Trust in Crosland Moor, has received the award for services to education.

Ms Acklam had been principal at Moor End Academy for 13 years until April this year when she became executive principal of the school, in addition to her ongoing role as chief executive of Moor End Academies Trust.

This role includes developing the trust’s new Beaumont Primary Academy which opened in September in the school’s ground.

Dr Martin Haigh from Brighouse receives an MBE for services to the community and charity in West Yorkshire.

Now 63, Dr Haigh has been involved in charity work for many years since he ran his first London Marathon in 1982.

He has a training business called Lattitude7 which has a comprehensive corporate responsibility policy.

He said: “I took the decision when I set the company up that 20% to 30% of it would be free for good causes.”

He has worked with Brighouse High School on seminars and careers advice and with the Kirklees Youth Enterprise Partnership at Netherhall Learning Campus in Rawthorpe.

In 2013, he was part of a seven-strong team to cycle from Land’s End to John O’Groats – 937 miles in nine days to raise £106,000 to fund 23 apprenticeship places in Calderdale for a year.

This led to him helping to set up a charity in 2013 called Working Wonders to help young people into work by funding apprenticeships and he does countless events such as triathlons to keep raising money for this charitable work.

He is married to Melanie and the couple have a 24-year-old daughter, Sophie.

An OBE goes to Tom Miskell from Mirfield who is chairman of housing Association Accent, for services to Housing Associations in North East England from Bradford to Barrow.

The company owns 21,500 homes for more than 34,000 residents.

Mr Miskell said: “We deliver our services around three key themes – personal, modern and better. Together these make up our vision of Accent.”

Jan Scrine from Huddersfield has been awarded the British Empire Medal for ‘services to roadside heritage’.

(Photo: Jan Scrine)

She is a founder member of the Milestone Society, a registered charity with over 400 members throughout the UK, established in 2000.

It aims to raise awareness of the historic significance of these ‘quirky lumps of rock or rusty iron sitting quietly by the wayside’.

Its website www.MilestoneSociety.co.uk explains that although there are earlier examples, the majority of milestones date from the Turnpike era, 1720s – 1860s, when tolls were charged to users of almost all the UK’s highways.

From 1767, mileposts were compulsory on all turnpikes, not only to inform travellers of direction and distances, but to help coaches keep to schedule and for charging for changes of horses at the coaching inns.

The society has no paid staff and Jan has served as honorary treasurer for 12 years and chairman for two. She was nominated by volunteers.

British Empire Medals are awarded to Mrs Elizabeth Wells Blackburn who is a support worker at the William Henry Smith School in Rastrick for services to children with special educational needs and disabilities.

And a BEM goes to Mrs Margaret Helen Shaw, leader at the 19th Huddersfield (Golcar Church) rainbows and brownies for services to children.

A Queen’s Police Medal goes to Mrs Angela Williams, temporary assistant chief Constable for West Yorkshire Police.