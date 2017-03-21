Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A football fan jumped over a barrier and ran towards the pitch when his team scored in the last minute of a championship match at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Newcastle United fan Reece Smailes claimed he had no choice but to leap over the barrier as his newly inked NUFC tattoo was sore from being pushed against by celebrating fans.

The 24-year-old was previously handed a Football Banning Order after punching a fan of an opposing team in 2011.

He pleaded guilty to a charge under the Football Offences Act 1991 of going into the playing area during a designated match.

The incident happened on March 4 during Huddersfield Town’s championship clash with Newcastle at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The match resulted in a 3-1 win to Newcastle, the final goal being scored in the last minute of the game.

Smailes, of Firwood Terrace in Bishop Auckland, County Durham, was stood with away fans behind the goal when Newcastle scored.

Shamaila Qureshi, prosecuting, told Kirklees magistrates: “He was seen jumping over the safety barrier onto an area around the playing surface and raising his arms.

“As soon as he got to the area near the pitch he was arrested.”

Smailes was taken to Huddersfield Police Station where officers found a bag of cocaine on him during a search.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of the class A drug, claiming that he only used the drug socially and on occasion.

Club CCTV footage showed the whole incident, the Huddersfield court was told.

Mrs Qureshi said: “He admitted going into the (banned) area and said that this was to prevent being pushed against the safety barriers.

“The defendant said that he got pushed to the front and was concerned as he’d just had a large tattoo done.

“It was sore and hurt and he jumped over the barrier.”

Magistrates heard that Smailes was previously handed a three year Football Banning Order following another incident in 2011 when he punched a West Bromwich Albion fan.

Mrs Qureshi asked for a new order to help prevent disorder at future football matches.

Rachel Sharpe, mitigating, told magistrates: “The defendant was being shoved up against the barrier and then jumped over it to prevent discomfort having had a new tattoo.

“He ran towards the pitch but stopped himself before entering the pitch.

“This was in the last minute of the game when Newcastle scored and he was celebrating.

“He didn’t encroach into the pitch as he knows he shouldn’t and was quickly apprehended.”

Magistrates did not make a Football Banning order but ordered Smailes to pay a total of £484 plus £85 court costs and £32 victim surcharge.