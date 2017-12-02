Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A busy road in Milnsbridge has been dug up just days after it was completely resurfaced.

Motorists endured six weeks of disruption while Kirklees Council carried out work to improve Morley Lane.

The road only re-opened to traffic on Tuesday this week – but gas distribution firm Northern Gas Networks (NGN) was digging up the road on Friday to carry out emergency repair work after reports of a gas leak.

A section of the road close to its junction with Manchester Road was coned off as workmen set to work with a mini-digger – reducing the carriageway to a single lane.

A spokesman for NGN admitted it wasn’t “ideal” but said it was important to repair the leak.

Paul Sadler, customer operations area manager for NGN, said: “We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience caused to motorists and members of the public and I can assure you that we are working to identify the cause of the leak and repair the gas main as quickly and safely as possible.”

During the road improvement work Morley Lane was closed to traffic and New Street was made one-way with diversions via Longroyd Bridge and Paddock, making Manchester Road busier than ever.