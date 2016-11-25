Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The clock tower at Newsome Mills has been saved from threat of demolition following a suspicious fire which gutted it over a week ago.

There were fears that with the demolition of the mills after the fire on Thursday, November 17, the clock tower would be next in line for the wrecking ball.

Yet 600 people joined a Facebook group dedicated to saving it within days of the disaster and residents guarded the site 24 hours around the clock to prevent any further attacks.

Kirklees Council’s assistant director of place, Joanne Bartholomew, said: “Officers from the council, (planning, heritage and building control) met the developer and demolition contractor on site. The meeting was a productive one.

“We are of the view that the tower does not form a health and safety risk and while requiring some work it most certainly does not require demolition. There will, however, need to be some work undertaken on it in the future to repair it and that work will need the appropriate consent. The contractor will remain on site for one to two months to undertake works on site.

“We have made the developer aware of our expectations regarding security on site once the contractor has left.”

Kirklees councillor Andrew Cooper, (Newsome, Greens), said: “Now we have to work for the long term future of the tower.”