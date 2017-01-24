Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Newsome man shoplifted deodorants – and claimed they were a Christmas gift for his brother.

Mark Standeven, of Edale Avenue, appeared before Kirklees magistrates in custody.

He admitted to the theft of six Lynx deodorants from a Mirfield Co-op on Christmas Eve.

The 43-year-old was caught hiding the items on him before trying to leave the Old Bank Road store, the court heard.

He tested positive for the use of cocaine and opiates following his arrest.

Much of his previous offending was linked to his long-standing drug problem, his solicitor Jonathan Slawinski explained.

He added: “He feels embarrassed about his offence.

“There was no real motivation other than to give the items, worth £7, away at Christmas.

“He’d been at his brother’s home in Mirfield where the offence took place, had been for a drink with him and took the foolish decision to take the items.”

Magistrates gave Standeven a 12-month conditional discharge.

He still has to pay £85 court costs.