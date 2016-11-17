Video will play in

Historic Newsome Mills will have to be demolished following a huge blaze in the early hours of this morning (Thursday).

Crews were called to the site shortly before 5am this morning and quickly evacuated surrounding residents.

Firefighters are currently investigating the cause of the blaze.

Kirklees District Commander Andy Farrell confirmed that the mill, which is known for its iconic clock tower and was due to be developed into properties, will now have to be demolished.

Huddersfield watch commander Darren Bagley said: “It is totally destroyed. The floors collapsed at about 6am.

“The clock tower has escaped serious damage and could possibly be salvageable.”

Demolition teams arrived at the site at 7.30am to inspect the damage.

The fire in Newsome was brought under control later in the morning but fire fighters will remain on site throughout the day.