Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Campaigners are determined to ensure their historic mill remains an important part of the Huddersfield skyline.

Large parts of the grade II listed Newsome Mills in Newsome were destroyed when a huge blaze was started by arsonists two weeks ago.

As members of the community continue to mourn the devastating loss they are looking forward to preserving its future and having a say in what happens next.

Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman visited the fire-ravaged remains on Saturday and spoke to residents, pledging his support.

Mr Sheerman said: “It was a very good meeting with a great turn out.

“The plan is to form a new trust to lead the campaign to create something fantastic on the site, keeping the best of the old buildings. From the ashes a phoenix will rise.”

The iconic mill was gutted during the early-morning inferno, where flames could be seen for miles as more than 100 firefighters battled to control it.

The old mill building, dating back to 1827, has now been demolished but the clock tower and other structures including the weaving sheds, the gateway arch, and some of the lower floors of the mill have been declared safe by experts.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Fireball at Newsome Mill as floor collapses in blaze Share this video Watch Next

Diane Sims, of the Newsome Mill Campaign, said: “It’s like a bereavement and people are still quite traumatised by what happened.

“They are still very jumpy and uncertain about what’s happening on the site and want to know what’s genuine work and what isn’t.”

Residents are still keeping a daily vigil and Ms Sims added: “As a community we want to take responsibility for the site. We want to see housing there but to retain the structures on the footprint of the original mill.

“To lose the tower from the skyline of Huddersfield would be terrible and we need to make sure it doesn’t happen.”

Mr Sheerman added that it was important to continue the forensic examination to catch those responsible for the fire, to instruct a high-quality structural engineer to assess the damage and ensure that everyone in Newsome makes their voices heard.

He said: “The community needs to make sure they keep what’s worth keeping, the tower, clock face and the bell, and with the adjoining Mill Ponds site there could be a most imaginative and high-quality development.

“We’ve got to build a partnership to build a high-class development, asking for the help of Huddersfield University, an organisation called New Life for Old Mills and English Heritage.

“It’s a miserable building now and we need some real momentum to get something decent.

“The local people have such passion to do this and I think there’s a real chance of something good coming out of this disaster.”