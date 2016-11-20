Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The arson attack on Newsome Mills on Thursday morning has been a huge blow for the community – but the iconic clock tower is still standing.

Built in the 1880s, it was given a Grade II listing in 2007 and had been awaiting redevelopment for several years as housing by Manchester firm Panorama Living - but nothing ever materialised.

On Thursday shocked residents watched as the majority of the building was gutted in a fire which ravaged the iconic building.

On Friday only the lower storey and clock tower were left standing after demolition experts moved in to tear down its unstable walls.

A Facebook campaign group called SaveTheClock has been set up by residents who are worried it will disappear from the skyline.

Newsome councillor Andrew Cooper, (Green, Newsome), said: “I am waiting to hear what Kirklees Building Control and Kirklees Conservation have to say about their soundness. There is the ongoing police and fire investigation too and then we will take it from there.

“It’s important to try to preserve and maintain what heritage remains. What we have lost is a huge blow. We have spent years trying to encourage the developers to get on with their plans to turn it into flats but to no avail. We were beaten to it by a potential arsonist.

“The developers have dragged their feet for a long time and that has increased the likelihood of that happening. People have so many memories of this building. It is very disappointing.”