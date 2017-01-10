Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Which stories matter most? Here at the Examiner we believe it is the stories which have a clear public interest and which someone, somewhere, would prefer us not to publish.

Many of you will recall our story when we named the six Kirklees councillors summonsed not being up to date with their council tax payment. We also named other councillors who had received warning letters.

It took endless questions, two Freedom of Information requests. At one stage we were even accused of racism.

Journalism can be a long, hard slog. We check the facts and check them again. We make sure right of reply is given, that articles are balanced and fair. We deal with denials, delays and threats of legal action along the way.

Section 40 would in effect punish us for telling that truth if we were forced to pay the legal costs of someone who complained without success about what we had published.

Some, but far from all, MPs share our concerns.

Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg says Section 40 “seeks to punish those who might be innocent and to fine them for telling the truth and for saying things that people in power do not like”.

Sir Edward Garnier MP, a former Solicitor General, asks, “Why should a well-intentioned and successful defendant publisher have to risk the expense of successfully defending a claim and then having to pay the costs of the unsuccessful claimant? That strikes me as unjust.”

The conduct of the British press has been in the spotlight since the emergence of the phone-hacking scandal and the Leveson Inquiry into press standards.

That report recognised weaknesses in the powers of the old Press Complaints Commission. Those issues have been addressed in both the criminal and civil courts and by the creation of a new regulator IPSO, which has an enhanced role and wider powers.

Local and regional newspapers were not criticised by Leveson who said “the Government should look urgently at what action it might be able take to help safeguard the ongoing viability of this much valued and important part of the British press.

“It is clear to me that local, high-quality and trusted newspapers are good for our communities, our identity and our democracy and play an important social role.”

'Our ability to "speak truth to power" is under threat'

Activating legislation that will financially punish local newspapers would in no way safeguard their futures. In fact it could force some to close.

If it was not for newspapers, waste and inefficiency in public bodies, corruption and other crimes might not be exposed. Whistle-blowers would have nowhere to turn to expose wrong-doings.

There are many who would be only too happy to see poor conduct and misuse of public funds go unreported.

If you agree with us, please take a few minutes to take part in the public consultation. Thanks for your support in helping the Huddersfield Daily Examiner and other newspapers to report the truth and hold those in power to account.

Take part in the consultation

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport is currently conducting a consultation on press regulation and is asking for views on Section 40 of the Crime and Courts Act 2013 which, if brought into effect, would make newspaper publishers liable for the costs of claimants in libel and certain privacy actions regardless of whether or not they win the case in court.

If you would like to take part go to ‘Consultation on the Leveson Inquiry and its implementation’

https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/consultation-on-the-leveson-inquiry-and-its-implementation