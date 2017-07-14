The video will start in 8 Cancel

Shopaholics rejoice – the Next summer sale in upon us again.

If you enjoy snaring a bargain on the latest high street fashion the Next sale will be one of the key events on your calendar.

The sale begins tomorrow at Next stores in the Kingsgate Centre and the Great Northern Retail Park, Leeds Road.

They both open at 5am but you can expect the usual mega queues – so if you’re determined to get the best stuff you’ll want to arrive before then.

But it’ll be worth it as there’s at least 50% of everything.

If you don’t fancy getting out of bed that early you can enter the sale from the comfort of your duvet by doing it online.

Discounted stuff usually appears online at about 8am.

There may however be some VIP slots left.

To be offered a VIP slot you must:

- Have a Next credit account with at least £250 credit available.

- Have placed and kept an order from the Next Directory this season.

- Have an up to date email address and be registered to receive sale and promotional emails.

- Have returned less than two thirds of the items you’ve ordered.

