NHS activists will march through Huddersfield.

Huddersfield TUC has arranged a public demonstration on Saturday, April 29.

It will feature speakers including: health workers, Labour MPs, NHS campaigners, councillors and trade unionists.

The original Hands Off HRI group is not involved but the splinter group, who also call themselves Hands Off HRI, is taking part.

March organiser, Bob Stoker, secretary of Huddersfield TUC, said: “We must fight to save the NHS from destruction. The threat is real it is happening now.

“Hospitals, GPs, mental health, ambulance and community services are on their knees.

“The NHS is one of our greatest achievements – we cannot allow it to be undermined.”

People are being asked to assemble at 10.30am at St George’s Square for an 11am march.