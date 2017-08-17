Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nine out of 10 police officers want to see all frontline officers carrying Tasers while out on patrol, a survey has found.

The poll, carried out by West Yorkshire Police Federation, found 1,417 of the 1,563 officers asked backed the use of the devices which can deliver high voltage electric shocks to temporarily incapacitate suspects.

Federation chairman Nick Smart said the poll was the first to be carried out since the three deadly terrorist attacks in the UK this year.

“Given the recent terrorist attacks in London and Manchester and the changing nature of threats faced by police officers nationally this was an important survey and has provided some clear results,” he said.

Home Office figures show Tasers were used in West Yorkshire 272 times last year with the breakdown revealing they were fired 68 times, used to stun 10 times and drawn but not fired 194 times.

Under the force’s current policy only officers assigned to certain duties are authorised to carry a Taser and only once they have undergone the appropriate training.

Mr Smart said the results would help shape future discussions with the force’s senior management team over using Tasers, firearms and both police officer and public safety.