Henry Sawyer really is a big cheese.

The nine-year-old has turned his love of cheese from Slaithwaite’s Green Valley Grocer into a fundraiser for his school.

On Sunday he releases a book called Cheese-tastic which features his reviews of the grocer’s cheeses, cheese recipes, cheese jokes, poems and pictures.

It’s been illustrated by local artist Jane Galvin with contributions from chef-tutor Jane Walker.

Proud mum Sarah Sawyer said: “He’s been reviewing cheeses for the greengrocer for around one and a half years and they told him he should write a book.

“This year he decided he would and he’d do it to raise funds for his school, who want to create a new playground. He thought if he could help his school then he should do it.”

Henry is a pupil at Slaithwaite C of E Junior and Infant School and his headteacher, Elaine Bradley. described Henry as a “star.”

She writes in the book’s foreword: “Henry has worked so hard over the past few months and put together a fantastic overview of the cheese sold at our community shop.

“Henry has kindly said that the proceeds from his work will be given to our school. We are at present raising funds for an all-weather outdoor surface to support our busy playtimes.

“We have a small playground and 166 children! Therefore, we would like to convert some of our field into a hard surface, plans incorporate a Trim Trail too.

“We need £15,000 for this project, any donations are therefore greatly received.”

Ange Dews, of the Green Valley Grocer, said: “Henry is an absolute treasure, we love it when he comes into the shop.

“We are delighted that he’s chosen to review our cheeses in the book and it’s very generous of him to put the proceeds to the school.

“He’s very honest too. In the book he’ll say if he finds some too strong and he has an amazing palate for an eight-year-old. He’ll try strong, smoky cheeses. He’s even had a charcoal cheese.

“We’re launching the book on Sunday and we hope the community will rally round and support him.”

Henry spent the summer holidays researching and writing about all things cheese for the interactive book, which features 13 different cheese reviews with a space for readers to write their own review of each cheese.

“Cheese-tastic” is £5 and officially launches at the Carr Lane grocers on Sunday, December 4, from 10.30am-2.30pm.

Henry will be signing copies on Sunday and will invite visitors to try the cheeses in his book and more.

It’s a free event and all are welcome.