Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gritting will not be cut back this winter, Kirklees Council has confirmed.

With multi-million-pound holes opening up in Kirklees’ budgets, roads chiefs have re-assured motorists that there will be no changes to gritting policy this year.

Temperatures have plummeted in recent days and the council’s stockpile of grit has already been put to use.

A council spokesperson said: “The council has been making preparations for the winter maintenance operations for some time and has already carried out a number of full grits.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

“The council has 25,000 tonnes of grit already in stores across Kirklees and all the council grit bins have been filled.

“We have a hard working team ready to respond with gritters and ploughs should our specialist forecasting equipment suggest they are needed.

“As always we are incredibly fortunate to have dedicated volunteer community groups and farmers on standby to help out if needed.

“The council will continue to grit the priority network, which make up 55% of all the 1,200 miles of road we look after in Kirklees.

“The priority route is made up of main roads and bus routes and steep roads leading to these routes, a map of the route is available at www.kirklees.gov.uk/winter .

Residents can keep up to date on winter gritting, snow clearing, road closures and school closures resulting from the severe weather on Twitter @kirkleeswinter.