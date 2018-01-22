Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The contents of this wardrobe revealed more than a collection old coats.

Officers searching the home in Dewsbury opened the pop-up storage unit to discover a small cannabis farm growing inside ... after noticing the residents were keeping their clothes in the kitchen.

Kirklees police made two arrests after making the find at the house on Princess Lane in the Chickenley area on Sunday.

Officers tweeted pictures of the wardrobe with its door zipped open to reveal the Class C drugs growing inside.

Police wrote: “Well these are not the usual contents of a wardrobe you would expect to find in somebody’s bedroom. No wonder their clothes were in the kitchen.”

A police spokesperson later confirmed one man had been charged in connection.

James Hepplestone, 29, of no fixed abode, has been charged with production of a Class B drug.

He has been released on bail to appear at Kirklees Magistrates Court on February 9.