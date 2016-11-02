Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees Council won’t be following national advice to increase wages.

The Living Wage Foundation this week advised that a ‘Living Wage’ for the UK outside of London should rise by 2.4% from £8.25 to £8.45.

It is a sum independently-calculated each year based on what employees and their families need to live and employers sign up voluntarily to pay it.

A Kirklees Council spokeswoman said: “While the council is committed to tackling low pay, we are not looking to adopt the new suggested living wage at this time.

“In April 2015 the council set the lowest rate of pay for its staff at £7.88 per hour, which at the time was 3p above the national living wage benchmark.

“The increase positively benefited approximately one-quarter of our workforce.

“Following a two year national pay award agreement for local government staff, the minimum hourly rate for our lowest paid staff will increase to £8.19 an hour from April 2017.”

In 2015 around 2,100 employees benefited from the rise but the authority was criticised by Unison recently for not increasing wages in line with Living Wage Foundation’s annual guidance. Unison believe it would cost around £150,000 to pay the previous living wage to staff and questioned why the authority was bankrolling a £9m hotel.