Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

NO homes will close and no current residents will have to move under a plan to privatise four Kirklees Council care homes, the local authority has said.

Kirklees Council has started a consultation on the potential privatisation of four council-run care homes: Moorlands Grange in Netherton ; Castle Grange, Newsome ; Ings Grove, Mirfield and Claremont House, Heckmondwike .

The move, which is today being discussed by the council’s finance committee, is expected to save the cash-strapped council money.

A final decision will be made by Kirklees Council’s Cabinet later in the year.

(Photo: Google)

Kirklees Cabinet Member of Adults, Clr Viv Kendrick, said the council had no intention to close any of the homes or move their residents elsewhere.

Clr Kendrick said: “There is no intention for any of the homes to close and none of the current residents will to need to move.

“The council is proposing to work with other organisations to understand how these homes can help meet the local shortage of nursing home care.

“We are also looking at how the homes can support our local hospitals – by providing care that reduces the need for people to be admitted to hospital or enables people to leave hospital earlier and receive their care in a more homely setting.”

(Photo: Google)

Clr Kendrick added: “We are at the start of a consultation process with residents, families and staff and are making them aware of the proposals that are being considered.

“Any final decision will be taken by Cabinet later in the year and will take into account the views expressed.”

(Photo: Google)

Union GMB, which represents public sector workers, has accused the council of ‘springing’ the plan on the homes’ residents and employees ‘at the last minute’.

GMB organiser for Kirklees, Andrew Aldwinkle, said: “The council has sprung this on staff and residents at the last minute without any consideration of the impact.

“We have asked the council to provide evidence that the closure of these homes is a necessary step but so far have been met with silence.

“For some staff this is not the first time they have been through this process.

“While we recognise the pressure on council budgets, it is immoral that services such as these are seen only in terms of financial profit or loss.

“We call on the council to put a halt on the proposals and to protect these essential frontline services.”

Clr Kendrick said she was ‘very willing’ to meet with the GMB to discuss the issues.

Moorlands Grange, Castle Grange and Ings Grove all received ‘good’ ratings following their latest CQC inspections.

Claremont House received an amber ‘requires improvement’ rating following a February visit.