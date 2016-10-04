Login Register
No seat on the train? You can now claim compensation - here's how

  • By

The change has come about due to the inclusion of the service under the Consumer Rights Act

Rail passengers can now claim compensation for a wider range of issues

Train passengers now have more powers to claim compensation for poor services.

The inclusion of the service under the 2015 Consumer Rights Act means that they can now seek redress from train operators in more instances.

This could include when a train has no working toilet, no seats are available or promised wifi is not working.

Customers should also find it easier to claim a money refund for train delays of more than 30 minutes, instead of the travel vouchers that were previously offered.

It means passengers now have the same legal protection they receive when paying for any other service or goods.

Lianna Etkind, Public Transport Campaigner, Campaign for Better Transport, will now work with passengers to find out how much they could be eligible to claim in different instances.

He said: “Too often, passengers pay high fares yet receive overcrowded, uncomfortable and sometimes downright inadequate service. Poor performance on the railways is not just limited to delays and we welcome the fact that the new Consumer Rights Act will cover the quality of rail journeys as well.”

What to do:

Currently compensation arrangements vary between train companies and depend upon what type of ticket you travelled on, but usually it is up to the passenger to make a claim within 28 days of the journey and by submitting the original ticket. Any reimbursement is normally paid in rail vouchers.

