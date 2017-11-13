Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Put the sledge away because despite a cold weekend it's unlikely to snow any time soon.

While the Highlands of Scotland and the North Pennines may receive up to 7cm of snow this week, it's unlikely that the South Pennines above Huddersfield will receive anything more than a bit of sleet.

Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens said: "There was a little dusting of snow on Holme Moss on Saturday night."

But he said: "This week as far as Thursday it will be mostly still and mild.

"By the time we get to Thursday we will get some rain from the North West. It will start to get cold as it turns to Thursday.

"That will continue through to Friday with a bit of sleet in the hills.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

"Temperatures will be around freezing on Friday and Saturday night and if we get some showers it might turn into sleet."

Paul said the weather was then likely to return to mild autumnal conditions.

He said: "It'll be more or less what we've had. It'll be dry and still. Sometimes we might get some cold air from the North and we might get some more sleet on the hills."

But Paul added: "There's nothing to indicate in the next week that it be deep, crisp and even."