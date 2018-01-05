Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

No trains will run in, out or through Huddersfield and Dewsbury stations for a weekend later this month as essential signalling work takes place.

The latest work will take place as part of the Great North Rail Project, with passengers advised to check before they travel.

On Saturday, January 20 and Sunday, January 21, workers from Network Rail will carry out the next stage of the project which will see old signalling technology ‘recontrolled’ from local lineside signal boxes to the state-of-the-art Rail Operating Centre in York.

Once completed, passengers will see a more reliable and modern railway which will improve journeys across the north.

The work at Huddersfield and Dewsbury is part of a wider upgrade to the signalling in West Yorkshire, with further work to take place on the Calder Valley line later this year.

For Huddersfield and Dewsbury railway stations bus replacement services will be in operation to keep passengers travelling between Leeds, Manchester, Manchester Airport, Halifax, Wakefield, Huddersfield, Dewsbury, Stalybridge and Bradford on the move.

The work will mean changes to TransPennine Express services from Newcastle, Middlesbrough, Scarborough, Hull, Manchester, Sheffield, Doncaster and Cleethorpes and customers are urged to check before they travel.

Rob McIntosh, Route Managing Director at Network Rail, said: “This upgrade to the signalling system is a vital investment into the railway which will improve reliability and reduce the number of delays which passengers experience, as well as providing a more cost-effective railway for the taxpayer.

“There’s never an ideal time to work on the railway. I’d like to remind passengers to check before they travel and thank them for their patience whilst this work takes place.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience Director for TransPennine Express said: “On the 20 and 21 January we will be unable to operate any trains between Manchester and Leeds.

“Customers will be able to travel using Northern services on the Manchester Victoria to Leeds route and replacement buses will also be in operation.

“The essential work will also mean changes to our services from Newcastle, Middlesbrough, Scarborough, Hull, Manchester, Sheffield, Doncaster and Cleethorpes.

“No trains will be operating to or from Huddersfield or Dewsbury railway stations but the local team will still be on hand to provide help and support to customers.

“Customers are urged to allow extra time and check before they travel at: tpexpress.co.uk/changes or at nationalrail.co.uk.”

Check at: tpexpress.co.uk/changes, northernrailway.co.uk or at nationalrail.co.uk