The heartbroken family of teenager Katelyn Dawson have talked about the terrible pain of their loss.

The 15-year-old died in hospital on Wednesday after a BMW car ploughed into a bus stop on Wakefield Road in Moldgreen where she was waiting to catch a bus to Shelley College where she was a Year 11 pupil.

In a statement issued this afternoon Katelyn’s family said: “We are devastated at the loss of our beautiful Katelyn and it is no exaggeration to say words cannot describe the pain we are all feeling.

“We want to thank those who have shown such love and support at this awful time and now ask that we are given some privacy to grieve as we try to come to terms with the magnitude of our loss.”

Two others were badly hurt in the accident which happened at 8.15am – 47-year-old Christine Crawshaw and a 17-year-old Shelley College pupil.

They are described as being in stable conditions in hospital.

The 51-year-old BMW driver was allowed home after hospital treatment .

A police investigation is underway to find out how the accident happened and officers have this afternoon renewed their appeal for witnesses to come forward.

The grey BMW 5 series was travelling away from Huddersfield when it hit the bus shelter.

There has been a huge outpouring of grief across the town with a vigil held, fundraising efforts and Huddersfield Town fans will hold a one minute applause during their match against West Ham.

There is also a huge collection of tributes at the scene of the tragedy.

One friend said: “We went through Year 7 and 8 having the time of our lives. You were known by so many for being the bubbly character that brought out the light in the darkest of days and now you light the sky.

“You will be truly missed and forever loved. Heaven has certainly gained another angel. Fly high beautiful. Gone but never forgotten.”

Another friend, who left a card at the scene, wrote: “You are the funniest girl I have ever come across - you would never fail to put a smile on my face!

“I’m going to miss our talks and your loud, funny laugh. This has happened way too soon and sudden. I wish all the best to your family.”

Another girl wrote a card which said: “Katelyn, you meant the world to me and never failed to make me smile.

“We have some great memories that I can hold onto and cherish forever. I love you loads and this world isn’t going to be the same without you.”

Another friend said: “The funniest and most beautiful girl has been taken from us far too soon. A truly gorgeous girl, I will never forget.”

One friend wrote: “RIP gorgeous girl. You will be forever cherished and never forgotten. Every memory of you will live on forever as will the laughter that you spread.”

One former school friend recalled: “You never failed to make me laugh and you brought a smile to my face every single day in junior school. RIP beautiful.”

Anyone who saw the accident who has not yet come forward with Information should contact the Major Collision and Enquiry Team via 101 quoting 13180014977.