The historic Nont Sarah’s pub is back on the market with a price tag of £350,000.

Owner Jan Booth, who bought the 19th century moorland coaching inn three-and-a-half years ago, has made the reluctant decision to move on due to her partner’s deteriorating health.

She is sad to be leaving her rural idyll, which opens at weekends for teas, coffees and bottled beers and has hosted meetings of a psychic club.

The Nont’s, on New Hey Road, Scammonden , dates from the early 1800s. It is being advertised as a five bedroom detached house but Jan hopes any new owner will re-open it as a community pub.

“The option is open for whoever takes it on,” she said. “The local community loves the Nont Sarah’s and likes to see it open. It has such lovely memories for people of all ages. It is quite a special place.”

When Jan took over the building it had been closed and boarded up for 19 months. Thieves had stolen a metal tank for the boiler, leading to a costly replacement and some significant modernisation.

“We made it liveable. I don’t think anyone had lived here for 20 years. We have turned it back into a home as well as a business. I hope whoever takes it on will retain the wood panelling, which came from the Mauritania ocean liner.”

Estate agents Rightmove describes the Nont’s as “steeped in history and providing a wealth of character”, adding “this substantial property occupies a prominent location with stunning rural views.”

It is advertised as having a bar area, private dining area and dining room extension; a large ground floor catering kitchen; large function/living room, five bedrooms, two bathrooms and a kitchen on the first floor; and extensive vaulted cellars and workshop.

Jan has been part of a community campaign to safeguard the Nont’s, battling a number of contentious planning applications including objecting against wind turbines and a neighbouring landfill site.

She said: “We have been the guardians of the Nont Sarah’s. It’s a peaceful place again. We never bought it to make it into a food place; I’m not a chef. It would be nice if someone took that on again.”

The Nont’s was among the locations for the BBC chiller Remember Me , which starred Michael Palin and Mark Addy. Several scenes were shot in the pub, making use of the panoramic views over the moors and Scammonden Dam.