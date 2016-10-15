Holmfirth's Last of the Summer Wine location, Nora Batty's house, gets new owners, Richard and Loretta Skelton.

One of the best-known pieces of television history – Nora Batty’s cottage in Holmfirth – has finally been sold after more than 10 years on the market.

The two-bedroom property attained fame through its use in dozens of episodes of Last of the Summer Wine, the world’s longest-running sitcom which ran from 1973 to 2010.

It was first placed on the market in 2006 and has been sold to Richard and Loretta Skelton as a rental business rather than a residential home.

Owner Neil Worthington, who bought the cottage in 2004 for £80,000, had previously failed to find an interested buyer since putting it on the market.

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

It was sold by Leeds-based Ernest Wilson with a guide price of £169,950. The house includes props from the show with signed photographs of the cast and crew.

The home, which still has all its original Nora Batty features, is currently a self-catering rental property and is in demand among fans of the show as a holiday retreat.

Inside Nora Batty's cottage

Nora was television’s most famous battleaxe who quickly became one of the small screen’s best-loved characters.

She became well-known for her wrinkled stockings, hair rollers and fearsome frown.

The advert for the cottage states: ‘An opportunity to acquire this world famous cottage property in the Last of the Summer Wine TV series and situated in the heart of this bustling town which attracts thousands of tourists and visitors.’

Holmfirth's Last of the Summer Wine location, Nora Batty's house, gets new owners, Richard and Loretta Skelton.

Asked if the series still attracted people, Loretta said: “Judging by the constant stream of people who come and gawp at it on nice days and have their photographs taken I would say yes.

“We’ve added some new touches including a new pair of bloomers which Nora was famous for and which we are putting on the clothes line.

“We have had bookings from all over the country including four people from Blackpool as well as some people from Scotland and down south.”

Nora Batty tips water over Compo

Richard, 55, who used to work for Yorkshire TV in the 1980s, added: “We are going to carry it on as a holiday let.

“The idea is for it to provide an income for us as we wind down.”

The cottage is nestled among other famous sites used in the series including Sid’s Cafe, The White Horse pub and the steps that Compo ran up.

It attracts visitors from all over the world particularly American tourists who can’t get enough of the show’s ambience.