The rate of baby deaths in part of Kirklees is the highest in England.

At 13.2 deaths per 1,000 births North Kirklees, which includes Dewsbury, Mirfield, Heckmondwike and Batley, had the highest infant mortality rate for England in 2014, according to figures from NHS England.

The rate applies to children who were stillborn or died within four weeks of their birth that year.

While the rate for Huddersfield was lower at 8.4 deaths per 1,000 births it was among the highest nationally.

And if Huddersfield and North Kirklees were combined they would have had the seventh highest infant mortality rate of any comparable health authority in England.

It’s an increase of more than a third (35.6%) compared to 2013 when there was a rate of eight deaths per 1,000 births.

Nationally there was an infant mortality rate of 7.1 per 1,000 in 2014.

Across England, 4,726 babies died within their first four weeks out of 661,501 births in 2014.

This was a decrease of 2.74% compared to the rate of 7.3 per 1,000 for the previous year in 2013.

Infant mortality rates are highest in areas with the greatest levels of poverty, poor accommodation, poor diets, smoking and alcohol and drug use.

Areas with poor access to health services also suffer greater numbers of baby deaths.

Genetic factors may also be to blame.

Kirklees health chiefs said that baby deaths in the borough had decreased significantly since the start of the millennium.

Public Health Kirklees, a council department which manages broad health issues in the borough including infant mortality, said it was ‘closing the gap’.

It also added the figure for 2014 was unusually high.

A spokesperson said: “Kirklees has had a higher infant mortality rate than the average for England for many years, but the gap has narrowed considerably in recent years.

“Public Health continues to work in partnership with key services to engage and support women of child bearing age, in particular, those from more vulnerable communities, to help reduce risk factors.

“In addition, the local authority also commissions key services such as the national award winning Auntie Pam’s, which provides a community based peer led resource to support improved health and well-being outcomes for mums, mums-to-be and babies.

“The council monitors infant mortality on a rolling three-year average, as this is the most effective way to compare statistics like these because of the low numbers involved.

“Overall we have seen a decrease in infant mortality rates with the rate for the last nine years being around five in every 1,000 live births.”