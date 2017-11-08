Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You normally have to book flights to Scandinavia and pay 15 euros for a pint for a glimpse of the Northern Lights.

But the dazzling spectacle put on a show for us right here in West Yorkshire last night.

The stunning green lights known as the Aurora Borealis were spotted over moorland near Oxenhope – between Calderdale and Keighley.

This picture was taken last night (Tuesday) by keen Northern Lights photographer Matthew Heaton.

It comes as the lights were spotted in rural spots across the North of England and Scotland last night.

The natural wonder was photographed in the Lake District, Northern Ireland and in several parts of Scotland.

The lights have previously been spotted as close as the Holme Valley, after one keen aurora chaser snapped them in skies up at Holme Moss and Saddleworth Moor.