Commuters travelling around Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire and Greater Manchester next week can expect fewer, busier trains as railways workers go on strike.

RMT members are set to strike on Monday, Wednesday and Friday (January 8, 10, 12) which means many Northern Rail services will be cancelled or replaced with bus services.

The union has called the strike because of a dispute with Northern and other English operators over proposed changes to the future role of the conductor .

Arriva, which runs the Northern franchise, aims to run 1,350 services across the North, which is more than 50% of its normal service.

Customers have been advised to allow extra time for their journeys.

Northern say there will be no job cuts, but have committed to introduce Driver Controlled Operation on parts of the Northern network with guards redeployed elsewhere.

Passengers who experience delays of 30 minutes or more can claim compensation through Northern’s Delay Repay scheme .

Huddersfield to Barnsley

Trains leaving Huddersfield at 07:10, 08:08, 09:10, 11:09, 12:09, 14:10, 15:09, 16:10 and 16:59.

Trains leaving Barnsley at 07:01, 08:01, 09:01, 10:01, 12:01, 13:01, 15:01, 16:01 and 1753.

Huddersfield to Wakefield

Trains leaving Huddersfield at 06:31, 07:35, 08:31, 09:31, 12:31, 13:31, 15:31 and 16:31.

Trains leaving Wakefield Westgate at 06:31, 07:35, 08:31, 09:31, 12:31, 13:31, 15:31 and 16:31.

Huddersfield to Stalybridge

Rail replacement buses

Buses leaving Huddersfield at five minutes past the hour, every hour from 06:05 until 18:05.

Buses leaving Stalybridge at 07:20, 07:50, 08:20, 09:20, 10:20, 11:20, 12:20, 13:20, 14:20 15:20, 16:20, 17:20, 18:20 and 18:50.

Calder Valley

Leeds to Manchester Victoria via Halifax, Brighouse, Dewsbury, Mirfield etc

Please note: these do not all stop at local stations. For further details see the full timetable here .

Trains leaving Leeds at 06:08, 06:51, 07:08, 07:23, 07:51, 07:56, 08:05, 08:26, 08:51, 08:57, 09:05, 09:26, 09:56, 10:26, 10:51, 10:56, 11:05, 11:26, 11:51, 12:05, 12:26, 12:51, 12:56, 13:05, 13:26, 13:51, 13:56, 14:26, 14:51, 14:56, 15:05, 15:26, 15:51, 15:56, 16:05, 16:23, 16:51, 16:56, 17:05, 17:23, 17:51 and 17:56.

Trains leaving Manchester Victoria at 06:56, 07:17, 07:56, 08:17, 08:56, 09:17, 09:48, 09:56, 10:17, 10:56, 11:17, 11:56, 12:17, 12:56, 13:17, 13:56, 14:17, 14:56, 15:17, 15:56, 16:17, 16:56, 16:59, 17:17, 17:56, 18:01, 18:17 and 18:56.

For more details see the full timetables for these trains on January 8, 10 and 12 on the Northern Rail website .