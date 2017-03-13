Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Train services are set to be severely disrupted today as Northern railway workers go on strike.

Journeys are likely to take longer and public transport and roads are expected to be busier.

On Monday, Northern’s first Huddersfield to Leeds service was the 7.56am with a further nine services running on the hour finishing just before 6pm. Ten trains will run from Leeds to Huddersfield.

Click here for live updates on today's train strike.

This timetable for the Huddersfield-Leeds line has been released.

(Photo: Northern Railway)

And this timetable for the Leeds-Rochdale line, which includes services to Brighouse, Halifax and Dewsbury, has been released.

(Photo: Northern Railway)

There are no journeys available on Northern services between Huddersfield and Sheffield. Passengers are directed via Leeds.

Passengers heading to Manchester from the Colne Valley must go via Huddersfield railway station.

Further information is available via National Rail's journey planner.

Bus service information is available on Metro's website .