Petrol heads and nostalgia lovers will be in second heaven as a retro car event drives into town.

Organised by Phoenix Fairs, the Huddersfield Auto and Retro Jumble, event is to be held on Easter Sunday (April 16) at the stunning Grade II listed Huddersfield Victorian market building near Tesco.

Organiser Jeff Needham said: “When I was a lad I loved classic cars and at that time the only way to get memorabilia was to go to car jumbles.

“Now I organise them and always get a good response from people in Huddersfield. We usually attract around 1,000 people.

“The venue is great as it complements the classic cars which park around the market and with it being Easter Sunday we are expecting a good turn out from people who have decided to stay local and avoid the Easter traffic.”

Those heading to the event will find more than 130 stalls selling car and motorcycle parts, accessories, tools, motoring literature, brochures, mascots, auto mobilia, workshop manuals, retro items.

Jeff added: “We’ll have anything concerned with motoring, with the emphasis being on the older (and not-so-old) collectors car or motorcycle.”

Admission is £2.50, but children aged under 12 can go in for free.

For more information go to www.phoenixfairs.jimdo.com