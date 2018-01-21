Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pubs have been a central part of Huddersfield life for centuries.

Some have been around for hundreds of years with new or revamped ones opening all the time.

And now the area also has a flourishing brewing industry with many micro breweries springing up often in Huddersfield’s outlying villages.

Here is a great selection of photos of life in Huddersfield’s hostelries from charity events to an anxious crowd watching the World Cup in The Warehouse in Huddersfield in 2002.

Some go right back to 1953 with a group of gents testing their domino skills at Scapegoat Hill and an amazing aerial shot of Huddersfield town centre in the same year.

But the oldest is a photo thought to date back to 1853 taken outside the Slubbers Arms at Hillhouse – a pub that is still a great landmark for beer lovers.