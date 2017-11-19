Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Clothes were in short supply at The Clothiers Arms – when regulars posed in the all-together for a charity calendar.

Publican Graeme Hoyle found no shortage of volunteers willing to bare all for the calendar which features ladies of the village photographed at the Netherthong pub. Proceeds from the sale of the calendars will go to Kirkwood Hospice in Dalton.

Graeme, 48, said his mother, Kate Holmes, had been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Talking to artist and teacher Nikki Monday, 43, Graeme discovered that her mum, Gill Foad, also had terminal cancer.

“We were talking about what we could do to raise money and thought about doing a calendar,” said Graeme. “Nikki thought it was a fantastic idea.

“We spoke to some of the women in the village and they didn’t need any persuading - they were happy to get their clothes off!

“We didn’t think it would happen to start with but my mum spent a week in Kirkwood Hospice and said how brilliant the staff were. After that, we decided we would definitely go ahead.”

Nikki took the photographs for the calendar – which included Graeme and partner Darren Kitson, 49, as “calendar boys” for December.

The photo sessions were held every Saturday and Sunday for two hours before opening throughout October.

“I thought about what month it was and got some ideas together,” said Nikki. “I asked the ladies to bring their own props and brought some myself so we had particular themes – such as daffodils for March and a big fur coat for January. We had the fire on so it was warm and cosy.”

The models ranged in age from 35-year-old Katie Engel, who was Miss September, to Judith Hoyle, 75, who is Miss June.

Nikki said having a woman take the photos helped put the models at their ease.

“We are a close knit community in the village and many of us are quite good friends,” she said. “Graeme asked the local women if they would be interested and they were happy to help.”

The Clothiers Arms has already raised £1,200 for the hospice with a Harvest Home and aims to top £2,000 with the sale of the calendars.

Two hundred calendars have been printed and are on sale at various venues including the Clothiers Arms, the Londis store, The Cider Press and the Cricketers Arms in Deanhouse near Netherthong, Y’s Bar and Snap in Holmfirth, JJ’s Cafe at Crosland Moor and Taylors Food Store in Honley.