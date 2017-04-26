Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Some of the most notorious names in Britain’s criminal history are sitting right on our doorstep.

HMP Wakefield is one of the country’s highest-profile top security prisons having housed names that resemble a true crime documentary series.

So who are the past and present inmates at the prison, dubbed locally as Monster Mansion?

Harold Shipman

One of the most prolific serial killers in criminal history, Dr Shipman was convicted of murdering 15 elderly people while working as a GP in Greater Manchester, but is thought to have carried out hundreds more.

Shipman ruthlessly killed his victims by administering lethal injections, and was sentenced to 15 concurrent life sentences in 2000 which was later confirmed as a whole life tariff.

In 2004, Shipman was found hanged in his cell at HMP Wakefield. His seemingly motiveless crimes have continued to shock and astound those who read about them.

Ian Huntley

The Soham killer resided at the prison after he was convicted of murdering Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman in Cambridgeshire in 2003. Huntley was sentenced to life with a minimum of 40 years.

In September 2005 he was scalded with boiling water by fellow inmate and serial killer Mark Hobson, and a year later tried taking an overdose in his cell. He was later moved to HMP Frankland, near Durham, where he still resides.

Charles Bronson

He is thought to be one of Britain’s most violent prisoners having been convicted of armed robbery and threats to kill.

So intriguing are Bronson’s crimes, a film starring Tom Hardy was made in 2008. Bronson has repeatedly changed his name over the years and is currently referred to as Charles Salvador.

Ian Watkins

A rock band frontman turned evil and sadistic child abuser, Ian Watkins’ crimes caused revulsion when they came to light in 2012.

He was described as one of the most dangerous sex offenders the judge had ever seen and sentenced to 29 years in prison. The Lostprophets singer served time at HMP Wakefield before being transferred to Long Lartin prison in Worcestershire.

Robert Black

Black was a Scottish serial killer and paedophile convicted of the kidnap, rape and murder of three girls in 1994 - including Sarah Harper from Morley.

After serving time in Wakefield, Black was moved to HMP Maghaberry, Northern Ireland, where he died from a heart attack last year.

Mark Bridger

Bridger is serving a full-life term for the sexually-motivated murder of April Jones in Wales in 2013. Evil Bridger abducted the five-year-old near her home in Machynlleth before murdering her and concealing her remains – which have never been found.

Levi Bellfield

Another inmate who was later moved to HMP Frankland, Bellfield is most known for murdering schoolgirl Milly Dowler, but also killed two other girls - Marsha McDonnell and Amelie Delagrange.

Bellfield was awarded £4,500 compensation after he was assaulted at Wakefield in 2009.

Robert Maudsley

Dubbed as ‘Hannibal the Cannibal’ by the British Press, Maudsley is a serial killer who was alleged to have eaten the brain of one of hs victims. This rumour later proved untrue.

Nevertheless, Maudsley is officially deemed the country’s most dangerous prisoner. So dangerous in fact, he was confined 20 years ago to solitary imprisonment and kept in a ‘glass cage’ - a cell with a perspex door - for 23 hours a day.