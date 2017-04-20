Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A road that has suffered a spate of accidents is being closed for the third time for safety work.

The B6118 – a busy yet rural commuter route between Colnebridge and Grange Moor – is to undergo a week of roadworks from May 22.

It will be the third time in 13 months that it has closed for significant periods.

The first was in April last year after about a dozen motorists spun off the road during the winter of 2015/16.

It was then closed again for a week last November while a high-friction coating was installed on bends along the five-mile long route.

Now another phase of works is planned, meaning the road – a popular link between the M62 and the M1 – will have to be closed between 9.30am and 4pm.

Motorists taking the official diversion will have to come all the way into Huddersfield and out again.

Last year, following the string of crashes, councillors argued about the cause of the problem.

Cabinet member Clr Peter McBride said there was nothing wrong with the road and speeding drivers were at fault.

But Kirklees Council did decide to perform a number of safety upgrades.

Mirfield Tory Clr Martyn Bolt, a former Kirklees Council cabinet member for highways who has highlighted the issues with the route, said: “If it’s making the road safer then obviously I welcome it.

“But my concern is why is it being repeated, especially when they said there was nothing wrong with the road surface.

“You would expect them to do it once and do it right when the finances are so tight.”

Various theories for the high accident rate have been put forward.

Those who fell victim to it claimed it was slippery and could have been caused by mud, oil, poor drainage or a worn out road surface.

Following last November’s work there appears to have been a significant drop in the number of incidents.

Kirklees Council’s traffic notice says the following roads will be affected by the upcoming works: Liley Lane, Bellstring Lane, Highgate Lane, Moor Top Road, Upper Heaton Road, Bog Green Lane and Colnebridge Road.

Junction closures will happen at Beck Lane, Tanhouse Lane, Gregory Lane, Healey Green Lane, Hopton Hall Lane, Cockley Hill Lane, Heaton Moor Road, Moorside Road, New Road, Round Hill Lane and Dalton Bank Road.

Previous closures have been blighted by motorists ignoring the signs.