Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An attempt to boost shopping levels in Huddersfield town centre will see free parking offered on Saturdays during the run up to Christmas amid fears big Town crowds are putting shoppers off.

It is the first time Kirklees Council has decided to use its annual parking give-away during peak shopping hours.

The festive free parking scheme – which has been in place for a decade – was last year run from 2pm on the three Thursdays leading up to Christmas.

But this year it will also include Saturdays after 1pm throughout December. Sundays December 11 and 18 will also be free.

Free Saturdays are also being extended in Dewsbury from two days last year to four this year.

Kirklees Council estimates the fee-free days will cost it £53,000 in lost potential revenue – more than double its normal sacrifice.

The move comes after a survey of car parks found they were far quieter on Saturdays than previous years.

Campaigners from Huddersfield Town Centre Action Group have blamed the bus gates but councillors have denied they are a factor.

At a council meeting last week, Clr Peter McBride said heavy traffic around the ring road on Saturdays due to Huddersfield Town’s increased attendances could be putting shoppers off.

The football club has been attracting 20,000 fans to home games this season – 50% more than previous years – due to a cheap ticket deal.

Speaking as councillors approved the extra spend, Clr McBride said: “The town centres are still vibrant but could do with a boost.

“Saturday has proved difficult; particularly in Huddersfield.”

Alisa Devlin from Huddersfield Town Centre Action Group said it was good to see Kirklees was finally admitting there was an issue of shoppers shunning town.

The group has been urging Kirklees to axe the bus gates, which it blames for the slump in customer levels.

Alisa said: “While any help is welcome because footfall is so dire there is no point doing free parking while the cameras are still on.

“It’s just giving with one hand and taking with the other.”

In Huddersfield’s council run car parks and street parking zones there will be no charge after 1pm on December 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31. There’s also no charge after 2pm on December 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29.

Other major Kirklees towns will also have some free parking days.

Dewsbury will have free parking on Wednesdays after 2pm on November 30, December 7, 14 and 21 and on Saturdays after 2pm on December 10 and 17, and all day on December 3 and 24.

Holmfirth will have fee-free days on Fridays after 12pm on December 9, 16 and 23 and Saturdays December 10 and 17.

Council documents show Calderdale offers festive free parking on Saturdays but Leeds scrapped all concessions in 2010.