The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was a school run with a difference.

Year 7 students at Holmfirth High School donned colourful Christmas jumpers and other festive outfits for a 2.5k dash from the school at Heys Road, Thongsbridge, to the centre of Holmfirth and back again as part of efforts to raise almost £900 for Save the Children.

Colne Valley MP Jason McCartney was the starter for the end-of-term event which saw 250 youngsters aged 11 and 12 take part – while the school band played carols for shoppers outside the Co-op store in Market Street.

The school’s contingent of 14 and 15-year-old sports prefects acted as marshals to keep the runners on course and the event was overseen by members of staff.

Many of the youngsters wore jumpers featuring snowmen, reindeer and Christmas trees while others wore sports kit for the run.

As well as a bucket collection in the town centre, students throughout the school donated £1 each to wear a Christmas jumper and staff held a sweepstake.

Ryan Blezard, head of boys’ PE, who organised the run, said: “It wasn’t a race. It was a fun run to spread a little festive cheer on the last day before the Christmas holidays.”