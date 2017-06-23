The video will start in 8 Cancel

It’s finally happened – McDonald’s is delivering Big Macs and its other signature burgers to addresses in West Yorkshire as part of its new McDelivery service.

The region has been selected to take part in a trial of fast food giants’ home delivery service.

There are 32 restaurants around the UK offering the service, including three in Leeds.

Participating branches are at Cardigan Fields Road, Burley; Briggate and St John’s Centre.

So if you’re working in Leeds or have friends and relatives there it might be worth giving it a go.

To use it you’ll need to download the UberEATS app.

There are also seven McDonald’s restaurants in Nottingham offering McDelivery as well as 22 branches in London.

McDonald’s say more branches will be offering McDelivery soon so keep an eye out for one closer to home.