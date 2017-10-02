Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Today we launch our ever popular Baby of the Year 2017 competition.

Usually we ask people to have photographs taken of their babies in Huddersfield town centre but this year all you have to do is send in your own pictures.

Here's the Examiner's Baby of the Year winner 2016!

Raquel Monroy, brand Manager for the Examiner said: “Baby of the Year is such a lovely promotion for our readers. It gives them the opportunity to be proud of their little ones. The best part is that all entrants will appear in a special Baby of the Year supplement which is a lovely keepsake for parents and grandparents. There is a £500 prize for the winner and £50 for the runner ups.”

There are four categories to enter which are 0-9 months, 10-18 months, 19-36 months and three to five years.

To enter just fill in your details and upload your picture at www.examiner.co.uk/boty2017

Entries are open until Sunday, October 15.