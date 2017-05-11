Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A crackdown on nuisance bikers in Batley has been hailed a success.

Eleven people have received warnings and four people have been issued with summonses.

In total eight bikes were seized.

Before police launched Operation Thricelake they were receiving on average four calls a day from members of the public in the Batley, Birstall and Fieldhead areas.

But due to three week operation, which ran in April, they have seen a 75% reduction in calls.

Sgt Chris Field, of Batley and Spen NPT, said: “This operation was solely focused on tackling the use of off-road and nuisance bikes on the roads and we are incredibly pleased with the results.

“Nuisance bikes can cause distress and anti-social behaviour with noise nuisance as well as a danger to the public and their riders and since the operation began in April, we have had huge reduction in calls to the police regarding nuisance bikes.

“I intend to extend this operation throughout the coming months and urge anyone who has information regarding the use of off-road bikes or anti-social behaviour to contact the police.”

Information can be passed to police via 101 or alternatively to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.